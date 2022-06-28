Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi.
The centre-back has agreed a five-year deal at St James’s Park after Newcastle’s reported £35million bid was accepted by Lille last week.
Botman flew directly to Newcastle on Monday morning to complete a medical. And on Tuesday evening, the club confirmed his arrival but revealed that the formalities of the transfer are still yet to be concluded.
A short club statement read: “The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player.”
Following the announcement, Ghodoussi posted: “Welcome to the family Sven #nufc.”
Shortly after, Reuben added: “Welcome to the best club in the world @NUFC.”