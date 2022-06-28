Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

The centre-back has agreed a five-year deal at St James’s Park after Newcastle’s reported £35million bid was accepted by Lille last week.

Botman flew directly to Newcastle on Monday morning to complete a medical. And on Tuesday evening, the club confirmed his arrival but revealed that the formalities of the transfer are still yet to be concluded.

Lille's Dutch defender Sven Botman celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, on February 6, 2022. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

A short club statement read: “The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the announcement, Ghodoussi posted: “Welcome to the family Sven #nufc.”