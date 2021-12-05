Mehrdad Ghodoussi at the Burnley game.

Co-owner Ghodoussi took to Twitter after it was claimed that Emenalo chose not to take the job as the club “could not match his ambitious plans”. Emenalo, previously at Chelsea and Monaco, was reportedly the “first choice” the Public Investment Fund, which owns 80% of the club following October’s takeover.

However, Ghodoussi tweeted: “Contrary to a newspaper report, Michael Emenalo was never offered the job of Sporting Director or Director of Football at Newcastle United. ”

The Gazette reported yesterday that an appointment won’t necessarily come before January’s transfer window. The club’s hierarchy and football advisors, as a priority, are assessing potential targets ahead of the window.

