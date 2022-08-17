Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man United sit bottom of the table following consecutive defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is technically Manchester United’s top scorer this season having turned the ball into his own net during a 2-1 win for The Seagulls at Old Trafford. Over the weekend, they were beaten 4-0 at Brentford to mark their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

And with Man United players reportedly requesting for manager Erik ten Hag to be backed in the transfer market, former Rangers striker McCoist believes there are some ideal attacking options in the Premier League.

McCoist told talkSPORT: “There is a massive amount of quality around the league. Ivan Toney is certainly one of them.