Manchester United ‘tipped’ to sign £20m Newcastle United star and striker sold by Rafa Benitez
Ally McCoist believes Manchester United should target Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson as they look to bolster their options in attack.
Man United sit bottom of the table following consecutive defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.
Read More
Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is technically Manchester United’s top scorer this season having turned the ball into his own net during a 2-1 win for The Seagulls at Old Trafford. Over the weekend, they were beaten 4-0 at Brentford to mark their worst ever start to a Premier League season.
Most Popular
-
1
Supercomputer predicts final Championship table - including surprise finishes for Sunderland, Middlesbrough, QPR, Sheffield United and co
-
2
Manchester United ‘tipped’ to sign £20m Newcastle United star and striker sold by Rafa Benitez
-
3
Ticket details released as Sunderland prepare to make Stadium of Light history
-
4
£10m Sunderland flop in his 'prime years' makes Australia move plus details of a new SAFC book charting incredible history
-
5
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats take 'brilliant' ex-Manchester United and Burnley midfielder on trial
And with Man United players reportedly requesting for manager Erik ten Hag to be backed in the transfer market, former Rangers striker McCoist believes there are some ideal attacking options in the Premier League.
McCoist told talkSPORT: “There is a massive amount of quality around the league. Ivan Toney is certainly one of them.
“Another that I like, I know he’s had his injuries, but it is Callum Wilson up at Newcastle. I think he’s different class.”