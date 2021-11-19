Manchester United star hands Newcastle United potential transfer boost

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Talks over a new contract between the England international and the Red Devils have been ongoing.

However, fresh reports from Sky Sports claim those discussions have collapsed and Lingard will depart at the end of his current deal.

His game time has been a big issue at Old Trafford this campaign. Lingard has played five times in the Premier League – all of which have been substitute appearances,

The 28-year-old could look to leave on loan in January, just like he did last year when he joined West Ham United.

Lingard is keen to play regularly as eyes a spot in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.