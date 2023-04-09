News you can trust since 1873
Manchester United ‘reveal’ stunning price tag for Newcastle United ‘target’ as ex-ref rules on VAR controversy

Manchester United will seemingly demand a massive fee for the services of Scott McTominay this summer.

By Joe Buck
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ park and beyond:

Manchester United ‘reveal’ Scott McTominay price tag

Manchester United will reportedly demand at least £50million for Scott McTominay this summer - according to the Sun. Newcastle United have been heavily-linked with a move for the Scotland international with Eddie Howe an admirer of the midfielder.

Although McTominay has seen his game time slightly limited this season under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils view him as an important member of the squad and would be very reluctant to see him leave this summer - particularly to one of their Champions League rivals. Manchester United currently sit one spot below Newcastle in the Premier League table.

Newcastle United ‘frontrunners’ for Crystal Palace ace

According to Ekrem Konour, Newcastle United are ‘frontrunners’ to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer. Zaha’s current deal at Selhurst Park at the end of this season and so the Ivory Coast international would be available as a free agent.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Manchester United player Scott McTominay in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Manchester United player Scott McTominay in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Zaha, 30, has six goals and two assists this season and has been linked with a move away from the Eagles for a number of seasons now, however, with his contract coming to an end, this could be the summer Zaha’s time at the club comes to an end.

Ex-ref responds to Newcastle United VAR controversy

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has labelled the decision to award Brentford a second penalty against Newcastle United as ‘shocking’ and has called for Howard Webb to take action. Despite initially waving away Brentford’s protests, Chris Kavanagh overturned his decision and awarded the hosts a spot-kick, judging that Alexander Isak had fouled Rico Henry.

The decision was labelled ‘terrible’ by Alan Shearer on Match of the Day, whilst Hackett shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, writing: ‘The penalty kick awarded against Newcastle United by Ref Kavanagh in their match versus Brentford was shocking. How can two elite referees deliver such a poor decision. Howard Webb should bench them for a couple of weeks do they receive some operational advice. Not good enough.’

