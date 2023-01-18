Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Manchester United midfielder ‘open’ to Newcastle United transfer

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay would be ‘open’ to the possibility of joining Newcastle United this month, should the two clubs come to an agreement over a move for the midfielder. Newcastle are reportedly big admirers of the Scotland international and see him as a good midfield option amid injury concerns over Bruno Guimaraes and Jonjo Shelvey.

McTominay has featured sporadically under Erik Ten Hag recently, although the Red Devil’s are reluctant to sell him this month. The Telegraph report that Newcastle will move for McTominay this month if they are given encouragement by Manchester United to do so.

Fabrizio Romano delivers Newcastle United transfer verdict

Fabrizio Romano has delivered his verdict on two potential Newcastle United signings this month. Both James Maddison and, more recently, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have been linked with a move to St James’s Park, however, Romano doesn’t believe either will join Eddie Howe’s side this month, but a summer move could be a possibility.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay would reportedly be 'open' to a move to Newcastle United this month. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Speaking to Wettfreunde, Romano said: “I think that Milinkovic-Savic will stay in Lazio until the end of the season. Lazio wants to extend Milinkovic-Savic’s contract, so it will be very difficult to sign him but he is a very good player. Very underrated in my opinion.

"Newcastle’s priority is James Maddison from Leicester. They really love him but it will probably not be a possibility to sign him in January. I think they will attack the Maddison situation again in the summer.”

Huddersfield Town ‘eye’ Newcastle stopper

Loris Karius is expected to sign a new deal at Newcastle United, one that would mean Karl Darlow could be allowed to leave the club on-loan this month. Darlow has just one Carabao Cup appearance to his name this season and has fallen down the pecking order at the club following Martin Dubravka’s return from his loan spell at Manchester United.