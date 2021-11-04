Major development in Newcastle United manager hunt with leading candidate in 'advanced talks'

It’s been 15 days since Steve Bruce was sacked as head coach as the club’s new owners conduct a thorough search.

The Magpies are 19th in the Premier League table, without a win in their opening 10 games and six points from safety.

Eddie Howe in ‘advanced talks’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe is reportedly in advanced talks with Newcastle United' s new owners over the vacant managerial position.

The former long-serving Bournemouth boss has emerged as the new frontrunner following Unai Emery’s snub on Wednesday.

However, unlike Emery, Howe does not have unanimous support within the ownership structure at St James’s Park, according to the Daily Mirror.

If Howe is appointed as manager, it is understood his contract includes a termination clause if United are relegated.

The 48-year-old has been out of work since leaving the Cherries in August 2020 after rejecting the Celtic job in the summer.

Newcastle make Marcelo Brozovic contact

Newcastle have contacted the representatives of Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic over a potential move next summer.

The Sun reports that the Magpies have reached out to Brozovic’s entourage ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The Croatian is free to speak with overseas clubs in January, and it’s claimed he is being targetted as one of United’s first major signings.

Brozovic prefers to stay with Italy but Inter are to meet his salary demand of £5million-a-year.