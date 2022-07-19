Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mainz’s low-key protest to Newcastle United's ownership.

A section of Mainz 05 supporters called for the friendly match to be called off when it was first announced due to The Magpies being 80-per-cent owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment fund.

An open letter from the Mainz fans to their club read: “We recall that Saudi Arabia is not only an absolute monarchy in which democratic participation of its citizens has no place, but a country in which basic human rights are systematically disregarded. Suppression of freedom of expression and religion, persecution of homosexuals, oppression of women, use of caning and the death penalty are part of the laws there.

“We call on Mainz 05: Take a stand! Read your mission statement! Cancel the game against Newcastle United!”

While the match still went ahead as planned, the club made a subtle protest with Marcus Ingvartsen wearing a rainbow captain’s armband to show support for LGBT+ people in sport.

Mainz’s Twitter account posted [in German]: “Today is the right occasion, we think! Our captain runs in the test against @NUFC with this bandage here.”

The armband is very similar to the one worn by Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles against Arsenal last season to promote the same issue.

The Kufstein Arena ahead of Monday's match between Newcastle United and Mainz.

Sven Botman serenaded by the travelling Toon Army

After an impressive second half display against 1860 Munich on Friday, Sven Botman made his first start in black and white against Mainz on Monday afternoon.

And the 22-year-old dominated in the air while looking comfortable on the ground to limit the opposition to very few chances in the first half.

When the sides had a water break midway through the opening 45, a few travelling Newcastle supporters were quick to sing a chant in his name.

To the tune of Belinda Carlisle’s 1987 hit ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth,’ they sang: “Oooh, Eddie, do you know what he’s worth? Sven Botman is the best on earth!

“The silky Dutchman is just what we need. He’ll take the Mags to the Champions League.”

There are a few minor variations to the chant, but it could soon be making its way to St James's Park for the new Premier League season.

One planned withdrawal, one forced

Pre-season friendlies often see wholesale changes during the match, but Eddie Howe made two outside of the usual 60 minute team-swap that has taken place in both friendly matches in Austria.

Paul Dummett made way for Matt Ritchie on the half-hour mark in what was a pre-planned change from Howe in order to get half an hour for Dummett, Ritchie and Matt Targett in the left-back position.

Ritchie sat out the 1860 Munich game after reporting tightness in training but was able to get through his half hour without any issues.

Unfortunately, Fabian Schar was just three minutes away from completing his allotted hour when he went down appearing to hold his hamstring area.

But his withdrawal for Dan Burn was just a precaution, according to Eddie Howe.

Following the match, Howe provided an update on Schar’s condition as he said: “I think he’s okay

"When he came off the pitch he said it felt more like a cramp feeling rather than a pull. Fingers crossed he’s all right.”

Kieran Trippier’s frustration

Newcastle controlled the majority of the game in Austria without posing any real threat to Mainz’s back-line.

And just before the hour mark, they would be punished as Kieran Trippier’s quick free-kick was cut out as Mainz quickly countered.

With the England right-back out of position, Delano Burgzorg was able to latch onto Jonathan Burkardt’s neat through ball and find the bottom right corner to net what proved to be the winning goal.

But from the moment Trippier’s free-kick was intercepted, the Newcastle defender protested to the referee that play should have been pulled back as Burgzorg was not far enough away from the ball when the free-kick was taken.

And when the ball found the net, Trippier turned to the referee and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to express his frustration.

Jamaal Lascelles’ classy gesture

Newcastle were unable to grab an equaliser in the final half hour as the match ended 1-0.

Despite a pitch invasion, United players still showed their appreciation towards the travelling supporters.

And United skipper Jamaal Lascelles even posed for a photo with a large group of supporters in the stands.

Newcastle fan Twitter account @TalkofTyneside posted an image of Lascelles with around 20 supporters at the Kufstein Arena with the caption ‘Wor captain’.

Another supporter, @dazcurry, also posted a photo of head coach Eddie Howe stood with Newcastle supporters as well as a selfie with Bruno Guimaraes.

While the pre-season tours have provided Newcastle’s squad the chance to forge closer bonds, it has also allowed fans access to players and staff in a way that would not usually be possible on a typical matchday.

Newcastle’s squad now head back to England before preparing for another European pre-season trip as they face Portuguese side Benfica in Lisbon on Tuesday, July 26 (8pm kick-off).