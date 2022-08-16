Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darwin Nunez’s red card against Crystal Palace means the Uruguayan will not feature against the Magpies at Anfield on August 31.

Nunez was sent off following an altercation with Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Post-match, Gary Neville described the headbutt from Nunez as a ‘moment of madness’ whilst Jamie Carragher labelled it a ‘nightmare’ for Liverpool - one that they could still be feeling the effects of in a few weeks time.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will miss the clash with Newcastle United through suspension (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nunez was dismissed for ‘violent conduct’, an offence that usually carries a three-match ban, meaning he will miss games with Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Before joining Liverpool, the Uruguayan was heavily-linked with a move to St James’s Park this summer and the clash at the end of August could have given Newcastle supporters their first glimpse of the striker in action, alas, they will have to wait.

Furthermore, Nunez’s suspension adds to well-documented injury problems concerning Thiago, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip who all missed the match with Palace on Monday night.

Post-match, Jurgen Klopp described his side’s current injury crisis as: 'crazy - like there was a witch in the building'.

That meant that the Reds had to name a fairly youthful bench - one that included a familiar face for Magpies fans.

Bobby Clark, son of former Newcastle and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark, was named as a substitute by Klopp - one year after he switched Tyneside for Merseyside.