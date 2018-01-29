Liverpool striker and £25million man linked as Newcastle set transfer deadline

Feyenoord have given Newcastle United a deadline to raise their bid for Nicolai Jorgensen - as the Magpies weigh up a number of alternative transfer options.

The club has had two bids for Jorgensen rejected by the Dutch club and Feyenoord, according to De Telegraaf, is taking a "tougher stance" with Newcastle ahead of Wednesday night's transfer deadline.

Daniel Sturridge

Jorgensen's club have reportedly told United that they will break off negotiations unless they come up with a "higher offer" by early evening.

Feyenoord rated Jorgensen, 27, in the £20-million bracket. Newcastle have bid £15million.

And reports today have claimed that Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has emerged as a possible loan target.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail claim that United have "made an enquiry" for Viktoria Plzen striker Michael Krmencik. The Czech international has six goals in 10 appearances for his country and could be available for as little as £10million, though sources close to the club have played down the report.

Another striker linked with Newcastle today is Leicester City frontman Kelechi Iheanacho. Reports today claim the striker has asked to leave the Foxes this month after being restricted to a handful of appearances since his £25million move from Manchester City in the summer.

Newcastle were linked with the 21-year-old before his move to Leicester.