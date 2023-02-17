Liverpool receive major fitness boost ahead of Newcastle United clash as Sean Longstaff receives award

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Liverpool star fit to face Newcastle United

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk will be fit to face Newcastle United on Saturday. The Dutchman was an unused substitute during Monday night’s Merseyside derby, however, Klopp believes he is fit enough to start at St James’s Park.

When asked about whether the defender would be available for Saturday’s game, Klopp said: “I think so, yeah. Yesterday, he looked absolutely ready. I think today he will look the same and then we make a decision.”

Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota may also feature for the Reds after making brief returns against Everton.

Chris Wood secures permanent Nottingham Forest transfer

Virgil van Dijk could be fit enough to face Newcastle United on Saturday. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have signed Chris Wood on a permanent deal after triggering a clause in his initial loan move from Newcastle United. The move was confirmed after Wood made his third start for Forest at the weekend.

Wood joined the Magpies for £25m in January 2022 and played a vital role in helping them escape relegation danger last season. Along with fellow departing Magpie Jonjo Shelvey, the New Zealand international said his goodbyes after Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton last month.

Following that game, Eddie Howe said: “It was great to see Chris. He came into my office, which was a really nice moment to share with him, because I’d not seen him since he left.

"I spoke with him. I think he went into the changing rooms to see the players, and both him and Jonjo had a really good moment with the group. It just goes to show how popular they were, how integral they were to the squad and how much they are going to be missed by everybody."

Sean Longstaff recognised for Carabao Cup exploits

