Following Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Villarreal, manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract at Liverpool until 2026.

This comes as a significant boost given the uncertainty over Klopp’s long-term future at Anfield with his previous deal set to expire in 2024.

The Reds are eyeing a quadruple and have one foot in the Champions League final following Wednesday’s win at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool embraces with Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One match between Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield on April 27, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Klopp’s side have already secured the Carabao Cup this season and will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final next month.

In the Premier League, they sit just a point behind leaders Manchester City with five games to go. And their attentions now turn quickly back to league action and Saturday’s trip to St James’s Park.

Liverpool are the only Premier League side to have picked up more points than Newcastle so far in 2022.

Despite The Reds’ hectic schedule and failed attempt to have the kick-off time pushed back, defender Virgil van Dijk insists the players will be fit and ready to go come kick-off as they look to keep the momentum building.

Virgil van Dijk smirks has he mentions the early kick-off at Newcastle (photo: beIN Sports)

“We can’t deny that we are in a good place as a club,” he told beIN Sports. “As players. If you look at the fitness of the squad, it’s looking good we can’t deny it.

“But we only have the Carabao Cup at the moment and we want to achieve great things with this group and we still have the possibility to do this.

"We’re in the competitions, we’re not just in it to participate. Nobody at the beginning of the season would have thought that we are competing for every competition but we’re here now.”

The Dutch defender also couldn’t hold back his smirk when mentioning the 12:30pm kick-off at St James's Park that Liverpool had appealed against.

“We’ll give it a go, we’ll have to take it game by game,” he added. “[Villarreal] was a very important one, a tough one, 2-0 good, but the tie isn’t over and now we have to recover and be ready for a 12:30 kick-off at Newcastle.”

