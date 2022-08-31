Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson makes difficult Sunderland admission about Newcastle United
Former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson has backed Newcastle United to have a ‘really good season’ under Eddie Howe in the Premier League.
Looking ahead to Liverpool’s meeting with the Magpies on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off), Henderson said in his captain's programme notes: “Being from the North East, I know only too well that there is a real buzz on Tyneside at the minute.
"The club has invested heavily, the team are playing really good football under Eddie Howe and anyone who watched how they performed against Manchester City recently will know that they are more than capable of holding their own against the very best sides.
"As a lifelong Sunderland fan this isn't easy for me to say, but it looks like Newcastle are set for a really good season and they will arrive at Anfield looking to build on their promising start to the campaign.
"We have prepared for the qualities that they are going to bring and that’s exactly what we did against Bournemouth.”
Read More
Liverpool picked up a Premier League joint-record 9-0 win against Bournemouth last time out at Anfield and will be looking to take the momentum into the Newcastle match.
"That performance last Saturday afternoon didn’t just happen,” Henderson added. “It was created on the training ground and in the dressing room. Now we have to do the same again.
"Ideally, we would be in a better position in the league table than we are.
"After a bit of a false start, Saturday felt like the day when our season really got going so let’s carry that on.”