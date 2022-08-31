Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking ahead to Liverpool’s meeting with the Magpies on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off), Henderson said in his captain's programme notes: “Being from the North East, I know only too well that there is a real buzz on Tyneside at the minute.

"The club has invested heavily, the team are playing really good football under Eddie Howe and anyone who watched how they performed against Manchester City recently will know that they are more than capable of holding their own against the very best sides.

"As a lifelong Sunderland fan this isn't easy for me to say, but it looks like Newcastle are set for a really good season and they will arrive at Anfield looking to build on their promising start to the campaign.

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson applauds supporters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 22, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have prepared for the qualities that they are going to bring and that’s exactly what we did against Bournemouth.”

Liverpool picked up a Premier League joint-record 9-0 win against Bournemouth last time out at Anfield and will be looking to take the momentum into the Newcastle match.

"That performance last Saturday afternoon didn’t just happen,” Henderson added. “It was created on the training ground and in the dressing room. Now we have to do the same again.

"Ideally, we would be in a better position in the league table than we are.