Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals injury latest ahead of Newcastle United Anfield clash

Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp revealed a boost in the rehabilitation programmes of Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones but Liverpool are likely to be without Divock Origi.

Firmino has resumed full training following a hamstring problem, meanwhile Jones was involved in training Tuesday after an eye issue.

Speaking to the club website ahead of the Thursday night clash at Anfield, Klopp said: “I really don’t like to talk about it because always when I say something like, ‘It looks really good’, then I get a call, but it looks OK in the moment.

"No new injuries.

“Bobby is back in full training, Curtis yesterday in big parts of training.

“That leaves Harvey out obviously long term and Divock has a little issue, and Adrian obviously. So the rest should be fine.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have been hit by an injury to Federico Fernandez.

The defender is set to miss the “majority” of the relegation-threatened club’s festive programme with a thigh injury, according to Eddie Howe. Howe was speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier League fixture against second-placed Liverpool at Anfield.

Asked for an injury update this morning, United’s head coach said: “Paul Dummett still out long-term, although he’s making good progress. We’re hoping to get him back at some stage soon.