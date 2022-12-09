Leicester City ‘reveal’ stunning James Maddison price tag as Newcastle United and England handed major injury boost

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Leicester City ‘set’ James Maddison price tag amid Newcastle United interest

Newcastel United will reportedly have to pay £60million should they want to sign James Maddison in January (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United will have to pay £60million to land Leicester City’s James Maddison next month. Football Insider report that Maddison, who has had a stellar start to the season, would cost Newcastle more than their bids for the midfielder last summer, despite him being six months closer to his current deal at the King Power Stadium expiring.

Maddison’s impressive campaign has led to an England call-up by Gareth Southgate, one that means he is currently in Qatar with Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson. And Maddison admitted that the Mapies trio have been engaging in ‘banter’ with him following a summer of speculation and the upcoming Boxing Day clash with the Foxes.

Maddison said: “It’s three on one to be fair to the Newcastle boys but we've been having a bit of banter about the Boxing Day game coming up and stuff and obviously there was a bit of [transfer] speculation last summer. It’s been good fun, banter as you’d expect with the lads.”

Callum Wilson’s England injury relief

Wilson has returned to England training after missing their last two sessions following a minor strain. Despite not featuring during their Round of 16 win over Senegal last time out, Wilson has played his part during England’s campaign in Qatar.

The Newcastle No.9 set-up Jack Grealish after replacing Harry Kane during their opening win over Iran, before featuring against Wales - once again in place of Kane.

Newcastle United celebrate 130th anniversary

December 9 marks 130 years since the formation of Newcastle United and their new CEO Darren Eales penned an open letter to supporters marking the anniversary. In the letter, Eales praised the work done by everyone at the club and paid a special tribute to Magpies supporters.

