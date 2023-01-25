Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Leicester City have shown interest in signing Leeds United winger Jack Harrison (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leicester City have shown interest in signing Jack Harrison from Leeds United this window - according to Sky Sports. Harrison was linked with a move to St James’s Park in the summer and has entered the final 18 months of his current deal at Elland Road, something the Foxes are reportedly keen to take advantage of before deadline day.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett said: “What I can tell you is that Leicester City are interested in Leeds winger Jack Harrison. We know that Leicester are desperate to get in a left-footed winger and he’s on the list of people they are potentially thinking about.

“As I understand it, they have been in contact in the past about Harrison but no fresh approach during this window. We have to stress that Leeds do not want to sell Jack Harrison.

“Yes, he has 18-months left on his current contract, but Jesse Marsch has made it very clear he would like Harrison to extend that deal in the summer. We know that Newcastle showed interest in Harrison in the summer but they didn’t manage to secure a move.”

Following reports of Newcastle’s initial interest in Harrison during the summer, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani categorically denied the winger would move clubs, telling the Athletic: “Absolutely not, there is no way. Jack stays here.”

Everton ‘rejected’ chance to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Football agent Kia Joorabchian has revealed Everton were offered the chance to sign Bruno Guimaraes for just £16million before the Brazilian moved to Lyon in January 2020. As Joorabchian revealed to TalkSport, the Toffees instead opted to sign Jean-Philippe Gbamin - a player they sent on-loan to Trabzonspor last summer after failing to make the grade at Goodison Park.