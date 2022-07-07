Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old winger has been subject to plenty of transfer interest this summer with the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea competing for his signature.

Newcastle United were also understood to be interested in the Leeds player but reports from Spain have suggested that he has ‘turned down an offer’ from Eddie Howe’s side.

Raphinha of Leeds United celebrates scoring their sides first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Brentford and Leeds United at Brentford Community Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Marca claim that Raphinha won’t be taking part in Leeds’ pre-season plans in a bid to force through a move to Barcelona. A fee of around £60million has been discussed with Chelsea also keen on the Brazilian.