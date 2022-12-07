Newcastle United striker Chris Wood has been linked with a surprise return to his former club Leeds United.

Wood signed for Newcastle from Burnley for £25million last January but has found goals hard to come by with three in 31 league outings for the club so far. New Zealand’s all-time top goalscorer enjoyed a productive spell at Elland Road between 2015 and 2017 as he scored 41 goals in 83 Championship appearances.

Wood also picked up the Championship golden boot while at Leeds during the 2016-17 campaign but left to join Burnley under controversial circumstances at the start of the following season. And according to Football Insider, Leeds are looking to make a move for the striker this January.

Chris Wood of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their penalty in the penalty shoot out during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St James' Park on November 09, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Any move is likely to be a loan though Newcastle may be reluctant to let the player leave unless they are able to get a replacement secured as Wood is currently the club's only fit and available striker. Callum Wilson is currently at the World Cup with England while Alexander Isak is close to returning from a thigh injury.

Wood is currently away with the Newcastle squad in Saudi Arabia and has started the last two competitive matches for the club since scoring his first league goal of the season at Southampton last month. United head coach Eddie Howe described Wood’s impact since arriving last January as ‘outstanding’.

The 31-year-old is expected to lead the line for Newcastle against Al Hilal in Riyadh on Thursday (5pm kick-off GMT).

On the timing of the World Cup break and the trip to Saudi Arabia, Wood told The Gazette: “I don't think it really matters anymore when these things come around because we've got a really good squad to keep going the way we have after the World Cup campaign.

"It don't think it's going to hinder us in any way, I think we'll all be raring to go come Boxing Day.

