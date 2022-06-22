Latest ‘leaked’ Newcastle United shirt is the best one yet

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Saint-Maximin, Olivia Watt, Bruno Guimaraes, Katie Barker and Kieran Trippier model Newcastle United's 2022/23 home shirt.

Twitter account @Retro_NUFC previously published a full set of images showing the club’s new Castore home, away and third jerseys for the upcoming campaign.

Now, the latest leaked image claims to show Newcastle’s ‘warm-up’ shirt that will be worn by players ahead of Premier League matches.

The shirt is light blue with a navy Castore logo and trim. Its pattern features local landmarks such as St James’s Park, Theatre Royal, Millennium Bridge, Tyne Bridge and St. Nicholas’ Cathedral.

The design is a clear nod to the iconic 1996-97 Newcastle goalkeeper shirt which featured a silhouette of the River Tyne skyline.