Latest ‘leaked’ Newcastle United shirt is the best one yet

Allan Saint-Maximin, Olivia Watt, Bruno Guimaraes, Katie Barker and Kieran Trippier model Newcastle United's 2022/23 home shirt.
Twitter account @Retro_NUFC previously published a full set of images showing the club’s new Castore home, away and third jerseys for the upcoming campaign.
Now, the latest leaked image claims to show Newcastle’s ‘warm-up’ shirt that will be worn by players ahead of Premier League matches.
The shirt is light blue with a navy Castore logo and trim. Its pattern features local landmarks such as St James’s Park, Theatre Royal, Millennium Bridge, Tyne Bridge and St. Nicholas’ Cathedral.
The design is a clear nod to the iconic 1996-97 Newcastle goalkeeper shirt which featured a silhouette of the River Tyne skyline.
The jersey does not feature a sponsor logo in the image but it is likely that FUN88’s logo will be added ahead of its official release.