Latest ‘leaked’ Newcastle United shirt is the best one yet

The latest Newcastle United 2022-23 jersey has been leaked.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 5:57 pm

<p>Allan Saint-Maximin, Olivia Watt, Bruno Guimaraes, Katie Barker and Kieran Trippier model Newcastle United's 2022/23 home shirt.</p>

Twitter account @Retro_NUFC previously published a full set of images showing the club’s new Castore home, away and third jerseys for the upcoming campaign.

Now, the latest leaked image claims to show Newcastle’s ‘warm-up’ shirt that will be worn by players ahead of Premier League matches.

The shirt is light blue with a navy Castore logo and trim. Its pattern features local landmarks such as St James’s Park, Theatre Royal, Millennium Bridge, Tyne Bridge and St. Nicholas’ Cathedral.

The design is a clear nod to the iconic 1996-97 Newcastle goalkeeper shirt which featured a silhouette of the River Tyne skyline.

The jersey does not feature a sponsor logo in the image but it is likely that FUN88’s logo will be added ahead of its official release.

