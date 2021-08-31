Last-minute Newcastle United transfer breaks down

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old was the Magpies’ best chance of a deadline day signing, however an agreement could not be reached.

That is despite, according to Sky Sports, The Foxes offering compromises in terms of Choudhury’s wages.

Choudhury was keen on a loan move to St James’s Park having been chased by Steve Bruce in January.

Instead, United end the transfer window with just one senior signing after Joe Willock arrived for £25million from Arsenal.

Speaking last week, United’s head coach said: “We’re in this situation where, yes, we haven’t got a lot of money. There’s no money to be had.

"However, is there a loan deal like Joe Willock? Look how well he did for us. We’ve had one or two who’ve done extremely well. That’s the market we’re looking at.”