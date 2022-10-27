The Spaniard was last seen in-action during Newcastle’s 5-1 humbling at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in April but was named on the bench during Sunday’s win at the same venue. Manquillo had been sidelined with a calf injury and only returned to first-team training on Friday, just 48 hours before the clash with Spurs.

The addition of Kieran Trippier in January and Emil Krafth’s superb form at the end of the campaign means Manquillo has fallen down the pecking order at the club and reports in Spain have linked the 28-year-old with a return to La Liga this summer. Estadio Deportivo report that Cadiz CF are the club interested in Manquillo’s services.

Newcastle United defender Javi Manquillo (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)