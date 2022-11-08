The ceremony for Charles is due to take place in London on Saturday, May 6, which will clash with a full round of football fixtures.

The whole Premier League and Football League calendar was cancelled as a mark of respect to the Queen dying in September – a decision which attracted some criticism – and then two top-flight matches were called off the following weekend for policing reasons due to the Queen’s lying in state and funeral.

With Premier League games between Fulham and Leicester, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, and West Ham and Manchester United, scheduled to be played in the capital on the weekend of the coronation, chief constable Roberts believes there is enough time to put plans in place to avoid any postponements.

Football policing chief Mark Roberts does not expect a widespread postponement of Premier League games for the King’s coronation next year. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Hopefully not, it was remarkable only two games were cancelled last time,” Roberts, the UK’s football policing lead, said at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting.

“We have clearly got a period of planning now. It may be if there are particular fixtures in London which coincide with the coronation, but we have got the time now to sensibly reflect and make plans because it worked really well for the funeral.

“We had a very good dialogue with the Premier League and FA last time around and were able to meet everyone’s objectives of not putting an over burden on the police.

“It will be a decision for the Metropolitan Police. Clearly there will be a massive mutual aid from all around the country to support the operation as there was last time.

