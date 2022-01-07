Eddie Howe’s side have the joint-worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 42 goals in their 19 games so far this campaign.

Naturally, it is no surprise to see that, in Kieran Trippier, Newcastle’s first recruit this window was a defender, however their business isn’t done there.

LOSC Lille centre-back Sven Botman and Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos are two more names that have been heavily-linked with a move to St James’s Park, with news that the Magpies had bids for each player rejected by their respective clubs.

James Tarkowski is a long-term Newcastle United target (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has also been tipped for a move to Newcastle but, unsurprisingly, it is believed that his club are very reluctant to sell the defender to one of their relegation rivals midway through the season.

Further up the field, Callum Wilson’s injury means Howe may have to hunt around for a striker to fill the No.9’s absence - a difficult task at any time, never mind in the January window.

But who exactly could these replacements be? Well, courtesy of Betfair, here are the ten players that they believe are most likely to sign for Newcastle United before the end of the January window:

Sven Botman: 4/5, Anthony Martial: 2/1, James Tarkowski: 2/1, Aaron Ramsey: 9/4, Lucas Digne: 9/4, Todd Cantwell: 9/4, Jesse Lingard: 11/4, Nathan Ake: 4/1, Nat Phillips: 5/1, Divock Origi: 11/2