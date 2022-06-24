Kieran Trippier's eight-word response to Newcastle United's third summer signing

The 30-year-old goalkeeper follows Matt Targett and young defender Alex Murphy through the door at St James’s Park this summer.
And Kieran Trippier was quick to welcome his new teammate after discussing the move with Pope while on England international duty.
Trippier posted a picture of himself and Pope lining-up for England with the caption: “Welcome Popey. Looking forward to working with you.”
Upon signing for Newcastle, Pope revealed the nature of the conversations he had with Trippier while away with England.
“I spent a couple of weeks with Tripps only last week,” he told NUFCTV. “I asked him a few questions and he was telling me everything about the lads in the dressing room, the atmosphere home and away, the manager and what he’s brought to the club.
“It was something he really sold to me. He spoke incredibly highly of everything that’s going on.”