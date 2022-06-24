Kieran Trippier's eight-word response to Newcastle United's third summer signing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old goalkeeper follows Matt Targett and young defender Alex Murphy through the door at St James’s Park this summer.

And Kieran Trippier was quick to welcome his new teammate after discussing the move with Pope while on England international duty.

Trippier posted a picture of himself and Pope lining-up for England with the caption: “Welcome Popey. Looking forward to working with you.”

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon signing for Newcastle, Pope revealed the nature of the conversations he had with Trippier while away with England.

“I spent a couple of weeks with Tripps only last week,” he told NUFCTV. “I asked him a few questions and he was telling me everything about the lads in the dressing room, the atmosphere home and away, the manager and what he’s brought to the club.