Kieran Trippier's brilliant Newcastle United 'leadership' revealed by Eddie Howe

However, the 31-year-old – who wore the captain’s armband on his last appearance for the club – still travelled with his team-mates to London for this afternoon’s game at the Brentford Community Stadium, which Newcastle won 2-0 to move up to 14th place.

“Kieran stayed with us last night,” said Howe. “He wanted to be around the players, and I think that’s full credit to him. That’s his mindset. He wants to make a difference, even though he’s not on the pitch at the moment.

“I’ll always help players if they want to be involved when they’re injured, if they’re good personalities, which he is. He’s a leader.

“He was in and around the dressing room, although he wasn’t necessarily giving speeches. But he was there as a support for the players, if they needed it.”

Trippier posted a photograph online of him with former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Christian Eriksen, who made his debut for Brentford.

It was Eriksen’s first competitive outing since suffering a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer.

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier.

“If you take away the result, I’m one happy man," said Eriksen. “To go through what I’ve been through, being back is a wonderful feeling. “Now I want to get the feeling and touch back – and then to help Brentford stay in the Premier League.”

