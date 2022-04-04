Loading...

Kieran Trippier injury setback as Newcastle United regroup from Tottenham Hotspur defeat

Kieran Trippier may not be back as soon as Newcastle United had hoped, according to Eddie Howe.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 4th April 2022, 8:07 am

Trippier – who fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in mid-February – had a scan on Friday.

And Howe issued an update on the defender after yesterday’s 5-1 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

“His injury is healing, (but) it’s not totally healed,” said United’s head coach. “Yeah, I think that’s where it is. I think we’ll be able to start pushing him not maybe as quickly as we initially wanted to, but I still think he’ll come back this season. Again, there’s no definite date on that, but he’s making good progress.”

Howe also hopes to have striker Callum Wilson, sidelined with a calf/Achilles problem, back before the end of the season. Wilson, out since December 27, is slowly stepping up his training.

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier.
