Kieran Trippier injury setback as Newcastle United regroup from Tottenham Hotspur defeat
Kieran Trippier may not be back as soon as Newcastle United had hoped, according to Eddie Howe.
Trippier – who fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in mid-February – had a scan on Friday.
And Howe issued an update on the defender after yesterday’s 5-1 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
“His injury is healing, (but) it’s not totally healed,” said United’s head coach. “Yeah, I think that’s where it is. I think we’ll be able to start pushing him not maybe as quickly as we initially wanted to, but I still think he’ll come back this season. Again, there’s no definite date on that, but he’s making good progress.”
Howe also hopes to have striker Callum Wilson, sidelined with a calf/Achilles problem, back before the end of the season. Wilson, out since December 27, is slowly stepping up his training.