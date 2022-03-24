The 31-year-old is currently out in Dubai with the Newcastle squad and has started light gym work without a protective boot.

And he’s feeling positive about his potential return to the side, which could come as early as next month.

“Really good progress since I've been [in Dubai] and I'm just looking forward now to stepping up my recovery,” Trippier said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When you've got the boot on, people think it is a lot worse than it is. For me mentally, it was important to come out of the boot, at the right time and the crutches also.

“I'm happy to be here doing my rehab with the team and looking forward to pushing on my rehab now and coming back quickly.

“I feel [I can recover quite quickly], definitely. I know how my body is reacting and up to now everything I've been doing in the rehab room, I've had no reaction so that's positive.”

Newcastle full back Kieran Trippier sits down on the turf before leaving the field with an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The home match against Crystal Palace on April 20 has been touted as a potential return date for Trippier.

But he is keeping coy on the specifics as he communicates his progress with United head coach Eddie Howe.

“I'd like to be back on the pitch as soon as possible but it was a break, that's what we've got to take into account,” he added.

"I speak to the manager on a daily basis and he knows how I'm feeling. As soon as I feel right and 100-per-cent ready to play, the manager will be the first person to know.

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on February 13, 2022 (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“I've got to take my time with it because it was a serious injury but, at the moment, I'm positive and everything is going well.

“I'll look after myself and hopefully I'm back soon.”

Trippier made a stunning start to life on Tyneside by scoring two free-kicks against Everton and Aston Villa before being forced off against the latter.

“[The injury] was tough to take because of the moment that I was going through with my new club but these things happen,” he told NUFC TV.

“I was positive from the moment, I just knew I had to get behind the lads and keep supporting them and to be fair they've done unbelievable and they deserve huge credit.

“I speak to the lads about it and they're buzzing that I'm around there about the place.

“I understand that I can't play but I want to support my teammates. I could be sitting at home doing nothing but I'd rather travel with the team and stay in the team hotels the night before games and be that presence in the dressing room and be part of the team.”

The Magpies are nine points clear of the relegation zone with nine games remaining, but Trippier insists there is still plenty of hard work to come.

“It's one big final push now,” he continued. “As you've seen the past three weeks, players have been coming in and going out and everyone is ready.

"Murph [Jacob Murphy] has come in and done a great job, Miggy [Miguel Almiron], and they deserve huge credit because before that they maybe didn't play for six games. Everybody is ready.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.