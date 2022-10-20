Newcastle head into Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur (4:30pm kick-off) on the back of a hard-worked 1-0 win over Everton at St James’s Park on Wednesday night. During that match, midfielder Joelinton and defender Fabian Schar were booked.

It was each players’ fourth yellow card of the season so far, meaning they are both just one more booking away from a one-match suspension.

Any player who picks up five yellow cards in their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will face a one-game suspension.

Newcastle's Brazilian midfielder Joelinton (R) is shown a yellow card (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Any player shown 10 yellow cards in their side’s first 32 Premier League fixtures will serve a two-game suspension.

As a result, both Schar and Joelinton will have to avoid any yellow cards until Newcastle’s away match at Crystal Palace on January 21 – or whatever the club’s 20th Premier League game of the season is – in order to avoid a suspension.

No other Newcastle players are at immediate risk of suspension as only Schar and Joelinton have been booked more than twice in the opening 11 Premier League matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn have picked up two yellow cards each while Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles have one booking each.