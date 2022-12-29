Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Juventus ‘reveal’ Adrien Rabiot price

According to reports in Italy, Juventus will demand a fee of around £10million for Adrien Rabiot next month. The Frenchman is out of contract at the Serie A giants in the summer and although he has enjoyed a greater role in the first-team under Max Allegri this season, it is expected that he will leave the club when his current deal expires.

Juventus have reportedly revealed their price tag for midfielder Adrien Rabiot (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Allegri is reportedly a great admirer of Rabiot, however, Juventus could look to sell the midfielder in January in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer. Rabiot also enjoyed a very good World Cup with France and has been linked with a move to St James’s Park with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also credited with an interest in the 27 year old.

Jonathan David discusses Premier League move

Lille striker Jonathan David has spoken about a potential move to the Premier League amid reported Newcastle United and Arsenal interest. Both clubs have been linked with signing the striker in recent transfer windows and David told French outlet La Voix du Nord that a move to England is ‘possible’.