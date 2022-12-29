Juventus price tag for Newcastle United target explained
Juventus have reportedly revealed the price needed to let Adrien Rabiot leave in January.
Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:
Juventus ‘reveal’ Adrien Rabiot price
According to reports in Italy, Juventus will demand a fee of around £10million for Adrien Rabiot next month. The Frenchman is out of contract at the Serie A giants in the summer and although he has enjoyed a greater role in the first-team under Max Allegri this season, it is expected that he will leave the club when his current deal expires.
Allegri is reportedly a great admirer of Rabiot, however, Juventus could look to sell the midfielder in January in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer. Rabiot also enjoyed a very good World Cup with France and has been linked with a move to St James’s Park with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also credited with an interest in the 27 year old.
Jonathan David discusses Premier League move
Lille striker Jonathan David has spoken about a potential move to the Premier League amid reported Newcastle United and Arsenal interest. Both clubs have been linked with signing the striker in recent transfer windows and David told French outlet La Voix du Nord that a move to England is ‘possible’.
David said: “In England, when I watch the matches, everything is full each time. As a player, it motivates you even more. I don’t know, I think it’s possible, very possible. I don’t know if I can find myself anywhere other than the Premier League. It could well be the Premier League. It’s a very nice atmosphere.”