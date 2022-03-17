Eddie Howe’s 14th-placed side take on Everton looking to take another big stride towards Premier League safety. Everton are 17th in the table, and being kept out of the bottom three by their goal difference.

Joelinton and Willock have recovered from injury and illness in time to make the game, having sat out last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth also return to starting XI after being named on the bench at Stamford Bridge. Allan Saint-Maximin is again a substitute, having last started against Aston Villa on February 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is not involved for Everton because of illness. Frank Lampard has handed Asmir Begovic a start in goal.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Saint-Maximi, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff.

Eddie Howe applauds fans at Goodison Park.