Jordan Pickford hails £58m ‘top player' linked with a move to Newcastle United

Ahead of England’s World Cup group stage match against USA on Friday (7pm kick-off), Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford praised Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic is expected to line-up for the United States against England in Qatar. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a loan move to Newcastle United in the summer after seeing his game time limited at Stamford Bridge.

Marinho (R) of Flamengo competes for the ball with Andrey dos Santos of Vasco da Gama during a match between Flamengo and Vasco da Gama as part of Campeonato Carioca 2022 at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos on March 06, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The American was a second half substitute for Chelsea during their 1-0 defeat against Newcastle at St James's Park earlier this month. Pulisic has scored just once in 18 appearances for The Blues this season and could be allowed to leave Chelsea this January.

And Pickford admits England will have to be ‘wary’ of the attacking-midfielder on Friday as he said: “He’s a top player. I’ve played against him for a few years now when he’s at Chelsea. He’s good with both feet. He’s very clinical.

“We’ve got to be wary of him but we practice every day on the training pitch to be prepared for anything.”

Newcastle United tipped to ‘bid hard’ for £35m Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain target

The 18-year-old Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos has been subject to interest from Newcastle since the summer with a reported £17.5million bid turned down by the Brazilian club.

Santos reportedly has a £35million release clause at Vasco and Newcastle face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Everton.

French outlet Le10Sport claim PSG are the ones who are prepared to go head-to-head with Newcastle for the teenager’s signature.

Meanwhile, reports from SPORT in Spain have also suggested that United are the front-runners for Santos and will ‘bid hard’ for the player amid interest from Barcelona.

The player himself has remained open about a potential move ‘at the right time’ but insists ‘nothing’ is imminent.

“[I am] happy for everything that is happening,” Santos told Globo Esporte. “The result of a lot of work, everything happening naturally. My parents and my manager help me.