The Magpies are unbeaten in the league in 2022 and have conceded just three league goals all year - the best in the division.

Their form has moved them four points and four places above the relegation zone as Eddie Howe’s side continue to build on momentum built up by consistent good performances.

Wins over relegation rivals Everton, Brentford, Leeds United and Aston Villa have transformed the Premier League relegation picture as the business end of the season approaches.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

And former Magpie John Barnes believes that if the Magpies can continue to approach games with the ‘right attitude’, then relegation from an ‘unforgiving’ league shouldn’t be a concern for them this campaign.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Barnes said: “I always felt Newcastle would have enough to avoid relegation in terms of their players.

“With the momentum and confidence they’ve got, they should climb up the table.

“I’m glad because the fans have been fantastic and it’s a great part of the world to play football. But they still have to keep playing with the right attitude rather than thinking the job is done because they’re out of the bottom three.

“The Premier League can be unforgiving and you can be dragged back in.

Barnes was also keen to highlight the impact Manager of the Month nominee Howe has had whilst in charge of the Magpies.

Since his appointment in November, Newcastle have taken 19 points from fourteen games and lifted themselves from second-bottom of the league up to 14th place.

Only four sides have taken more points from games in 2022 than the Magpies, something that Barnes believes Howe should take great credit for:

“Eddie Howe is doing a good job under difficult circumstances.” Barnes said.

“He had a fantastic January transfer window, which really catapulted them to where they are.

“Everything is there for Newcastle financially for them to climb the table, so he’s done everything asked of him. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Newcastle face Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend, looking to secure their first ever Premier League victory over the Seagulls at the ninth attempt.

