The club agreed a £20million-plus fee with Arsenal for the midfielder – who had a successful half-season loan at St James’s Park last season – over the weekend. The news lifted the mood on Tyneside ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

However, the move is yet to be completed, and fans are anxiously waiting for news on the deal ahead of Sunday’s season-opener against West Ham United at St James’s Park. And the deal now seemingly hinges on whether United are prepared to make the 21-year-old one of the top-earners at the club.

Another club could yet attempt to hijack the deal, though no other team, so far, has been prepared to match Newcastle’s bid.

United have made no comment since agreeing the deal. Speaking on Saturday, head coach Steve Bruce said: “We’re pursing our No.1 target. Let’s hope we can make a breakthrough.”