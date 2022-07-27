Javier Manquillo's Newcastle United return discussed by Eddie Howe amid Jonjo Shelvey blow

Shelvey was forced off in Newcastle United’s 3-2 defeat to Benfica at the Estadio da Luz last night.
“Jonjo, it looks like a hamstring problem,” said head coach Eddie Howe. “I don’t know any more than that at the moment. Really disappointing, he’s worked so hard to keep himself fit and be in a good place physically. Any injury would be a blow to him and for us, so fingers crossed it’s not bad.
Martin Dubravka missed the game along with Ryan Fraser, and Howe added: "Martin’s got a sprained wrist from fielding a ball at close range. We don’t think it’s too serious. The others, I think you know about. Fede Fernandez and Jamal Lewis, they’re working their way back to fitness.”
Right-back Javier Manquillo has been in Spain getting treatment for a groin problem. Howe said: “We still haven’t seen Manquillo. We’re due to see him when we return to England.”