Jack Harrison: Leeds United owner has already given verdict on Newcastle United target

The Magpies have once again launched a bid to sign Jack Harrison from Jesse Marsch’ side.

By Joe Buck
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:30 am

Harrison, who scored Leeds’ third goal in their stunning win over Chelsea on Sunday, had been at the centre of a £20million bid from Newcastle earlier this window and according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Newcastle submitted a fresh bid for him over the weekend.

That bid is believed to be more than the initial £20million but, once again, Leeds have rejected the offer with their valuation of Harrison much higher than the fees proposed by the Magpies.

Following Newcastle’s initial bid for the winger, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani was asked whether Harrison would be leaving Elland Road this summer.

Leeds United have rejected a second bid for Jack Harrison (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

He responded: “Absolutely not. There is no way. Jack stays here.”

Harrison, has started all three of Leeds’ league games this season and has begun the campaign in great form, netting a goal and grabbing three assists during that time.

