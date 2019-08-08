Jack Colback dealt blow as his Newcastle United future is thrust into doubt
Jack Colback’s hopes of securing first-team football have taken a severe blow – after it emerged Nottingham Forest were NOT pursuing a move for the midfielder.
Colback, who spent last season on loan at the City Ground, had been linked with a return to the City Ground with his Newcastle United future remaining uncertain.
While Steve Bruce has been prepared to give the former Sunderland man a chance in pre-season, it remains unclear whether he will feature in the Magpies’ 25-man Premier League squad.
And it was believed a move to Forest could be the best chance for Colback to secure regular first-team football this term.
However, the second tier side are believed to be pursuing other targets having found it difficult to engineer a deal to bring Colback back to the club.
Former manager Martin O’Neill was keen on the midfielder, but his successor – Sabri Lamouchi – is eyeing other individuals, according to the Nottingham Post.