International frontman on Newcastle United's January radar as Steve Bruce eyes goals
Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a January move for Ligue 1’s second top scorer.
According to a report in the Express, the Magpies are monitoring the goalscoring form of Metz striker Habib Diallo, along with Premier League rivals Leicester City.
The Senengalese international has scored eight goals this season, putting him second only to AS Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.
Averaging a goal every 125 minutes in the French top flight, Diallo’s record compares favourably to the crop of current United strikers.
Steve Bruce’s ‘turn to’ No9 Joelinton, United’s record signing, has scored just one goal this campaign, with Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle yet to register. Other attackers have also contributed just one goal with Yoshinori Muto registering one League Cup goal, and Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron yet to net.
The report states: “Newcastle United have been receiving reports. Bruce is set to finalise his January plans this week and Diallo is likely to feature among them.”