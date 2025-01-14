'I don’t think..' - Newcastle United boss reveals injury blow
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe expects winger Harvey Barnes to be sidelined for “around a month” with a thigh injury suffered at the weekend.
The 27-year-old was named in the starting line-up for Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Bromley at St James’ Park but was withdrawn at half-time and now faces a spell out of action.
“Harvey will be missing for a period of time, I don’t think it’s a serious injury, but it will be enough to keep him out for a few weeks,” Howe said. “I think we’re probably looking around a month, don’t hold me to that, but that’s sort of the early assessment.
“He’s had a scan, as I say it’s not too bad, but it will be enough to keep him out.”
Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Jacob Murphy were all absent for the Bromley clash, but Howe believes they should be ready for Wednesday’s home game against Wolves.
“We’ll have a look at them again today,” he said. “They were left out for genuine reasons. “So, all different things, but nothing major, we hope. So, minor problems that we needed to settle down, fingers crossed they’ll be there or thereabouts.”
