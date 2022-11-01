Wilson has been in tremendous form this season, netting six times in just nine Premier League games for the Magpies. And his fine form for the club has seemingly been rewarded with a call-up to Southgate’s 55-man England long list ahead of the Qatar World Cup - according to The Athletic.

The England boss was in attendance at St James’s Park to witness Wilson’s brace against Aston Villa at the weekend and would hand Wilson his first international call-up since his move to Tyneside if he names the 30-year-old in his final World Cup squad. Speaking about the striker’s desire to play for his country, Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said:

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Callum is desperate to be involved with England, it’s one of his childhood dreams, so he will be really pleased that he played so well. He scored the two goals and his overall performance was very good.”

The squad will be trimmed down to just 26 ahead of the showpiece event, with Southgate expected to name his final England squad on November 10 – just 11 days before their first game of the tournament against Iran. Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier, who have become regulars in Southgate’s plans, have also been named in the initial 55-man longlist, however, updates on whether Dan Burn’s fine-form has earned himself a first call-up to the national side are awaited.