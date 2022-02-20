Get your own Newcastle United 'Joelinton Hawaiian shirt'
It’s the Newcastle United fashion trend of the season.
During Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at West Ham United, a small group of supporters in the away end were spotted sporting bespoke Hawaiian shirts featuring dozens of images of Joelinton's face.
How to purchase a Joelinton Hawaiian shirt?
The shirts are not available for retail purchase, yet. But anyone who wants to get their hands on one can design their own shirt by clicking this link and visiting myphotoboxer.co.uk.
From there, you can upload any image you like and have it featured on a ‘Vice City’ Hawaiian shirt. If you want to make a Dan Burn Hawaiian shirt or a Paul Dummett one, you can.
In this case, a Joelinton headshot will be required. You simply just need to save and upload an image when prompted to complete the design.
Why do people want a Joelinton Hawaiian shirt?
That’s a very good question. Newcastle fans are one of a kind in finding new and unique ways to show their support for their football club.
The sheer randomness of the shirt and cult status Joelinton has earned himself over the past couple of months make it an oddly endearing piece of Newcastle clothing.
Let’s hope it catches on!