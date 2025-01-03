Getty Images

The latest Newcastle United team and transfer news

January is here and there is plenty of transfer speculation flying around at St James’s Park.

Here we bring you the latest team and transfer news from Newcastle United ahead of another big weekend.

Transfer update from the Newcastle United boss

Eddie Howe has responded to the suggestion that Miguel Almiron could be leaving Newcastle United this month.

Almiron is available to leave Newcastle after seeing deals in the previous two transfer windows fall through. Almiron had a deal in place to move to the Saudi Pro League last January but ultimately turned down the opportunity before MLS side Charlotte FC made a move for the Paraguayan in the summer.

“His future is very much here at the moment,” Howe said. “Miggy has trained brilliantly this season and is ready to play, he's an important player.

“We're not blessed with a huge number of wide players so anyone that we have here is vitally important and Miggy has always proved for us how effective he is when he does play so I'd say the same for any player until the day that they leave, their futures are here and he needs to focus on the next game.“

Botman boost for Newcastle United

Eddie Howe has declared Sven Botman ‘available’ for selection for Newcastle United against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime.

Botman has been out for over nine months following an ACL injury picked up in March. But he was back in full training throughout December, barring a minor illness, and has played in a couple of practice matches as well as 60 minutes for Newcastle Under-21s.

Howe said: “He's worked incredibly hard to get himself in a good condition. He's had three games, a lot of internal training as well so some match stimulus so he's certainly in and around my thoughts.

“I'll have to make a decision as to who I think best fits that position but great to have Sven in and around and available again.”