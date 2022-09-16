The Magpies have made a decent start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign with seven points from their opening six games – winning one, drawing four and losing one.

But they have been without several key players in recent weeks due to injury.

Newcastle’s match at West Ham United was postponed last weekend due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II – giving injured players more time to recover.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

And ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture at home to AFC Bournemouth, Eddie Howe was asked about the fitness of key players Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson.

“Well, everyone’s improved,” Howe said. “I’ll leave our team news to the time when we get it. It’s been a slightly difficult period for us [with injuries], but hopefully we’re coming out of that. They’re big players for us when they come back.

“I think, naturally, when you’ve got a couple of injuries, like we did have, more time is beneficial, but obviously the circumstances around that game being cancelled were immensely sad.”

Fortunately, the three injuries are understood to be short-term with Howe hoping to welcome the players back soon.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Here is Newcastle’s current injury list and potential return dates…

Bruno Guimaraes – hamstring

The Brazilian midfielder has missed Newcastle's last three Premier League matches after picking up a hamstring injury in the closing stages of the Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers.

He is close to returning to first-team action and has been called-up to the Brazil squad to face Ghana during the international break later this month, suggesting he is nearing full fitness.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes waves to fans at the end of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England, on August 21, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

What has been said

Guimaraes was unsure if he would be ready for the trip to West Ham United prior to its postponement as he told NUFC TV: “I’ve been working hard for this.

“It’s my goal, but I don’t know if I’ll be ready. I know I need to answer this question for many fans today. I’m doing my best to be ready as much as possible.”

Potential return date

17/09: AFC Bournemouth (H)

Allan Saint-Maximin – hamstring

The French winger suffered a slight hamstring issue following his stunning late equaliser at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

He has since missed Newcastle’s last two Premier League matches and has spent time in Monaco to work on his rehab.

What has been said

Howe revealed that Saint-Maximin was ‘close’ to returning for Newcastle, stating: “There is no muscle pull with Allan, it’s more just a bit of swelling. We’re hopeful it won’t be too long.”

Potential return date

01/10: Fulham (A)

Callum Wilson – hamstring

Wilson picked up a hamstring injury during Newcastle’s 3-3 draw at home to Manchester City last month.

Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, it’s a frustrating start to the season for the striker who missed half of last season due to injury.

The 30-year-old has two goals in three appearances for Newcastle so far this season but hasn’t trained with the first team recently due to his hamstring issue.

The international break could see him back in contention for the start of next month.

What has been said

Speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson said: “Yeah, I had a little setback [which is] disappointing, because I started the season well – I felt like I’d found my form and rhythm.

"It’s only a couple of weeks, but it’s just a couple of weeks that I ain’t got to lose. Especially last year, having the Achilles issue, and now the little tweak in my hamstring.”

Howe claims Wilson is ‘slightly behind’ Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin in his recovery.

Potential return date

01/10: Fulham (A)

Jonjo Shelvey – hamstring

The midfielder suffered a serious hamstring injury during the 3-2 defeat at Benfica during pre-season, facing a number of months on the sidelines.

Shelvey needs to play just three more first team matches for Newcastle in order to trigger a one-year contract extension, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

What has been said

Howe confirmed last month that Shelvey was facing 12 weeks on the sidelines but has named the midfielder in his 25-man squad.

Speaking ahead of the Bournemouth match, Howe said: “Jonjo’s making good progress. He’s out on the grass, he’s running.

"He’s looking good. He’s in really good physical condition, he’s looking after himself, so we anticipate that hopefully he won’t be too long.”

Potential return date

05/11: Southampton (A)

Karl Darlow – ankle

This week, it was revealed that goalkeeper Karl Darlow suffered a twisted ankle in training, forcing Newcastle to make a move for free agent goalkeeper Loris Karius as a short-term replacement.

Darlow’s injury is not thought to be too serious and as a result he has been included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season.

What has been said

Howe said: “The injury to Darlow - he was just in training doing normal shot action but he twisted his ankle.

"With that, we decided it was wise to move for someone with experience who could compliment the goalkeepers we have. [Karius] has come in and trained very well."

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Emil Krafth – ACL

The Swedish right-back is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and could potentially be out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere.

What has been said

Last month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “He's not been operated on yet so it's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.”

Potential return date