‘He made the difference’ - Joelinton’s classy message to Newcastle United team mate following World Cup progress

Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the Round of 16 was arguably the team performance of the tournament so far as the five-time World Cup winners blew away their opponents to secure their spot in the quarter finals. Brazil’s scintillating play set up a clash with Croatia in the next round - and it’s one that could see a sprinkling of Newcastle United influence.

Although he didn’t feature against South Korea, Bruno Guimaraes has played his role at the tournament and may feature in the next round for his country. One man that will be hoping this is the case is club teammate and compatriot Joelinton.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes has helped Brazil reach the World Cup Quarter-Finals (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Joelinton is currently in Saudi Arabia with the members of the Newcastle United squad not on international duty and the Brazilian, who was unfortunate to miss out on Tite’s 26-man squad for the tournament, believes Guimaraes can help his country win the World Cup for the sixth time. Joelinton said: “I’m very happy for him to make his debut.

“The first game, he made the difference for us [Brazil]. For me especially, I’m a fan. In the two games he played, he played very well.

“I hope he gets more chances to come in, and show the world how good he is. I hope he’ll win the title for Brazil.