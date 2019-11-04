'He is definitely above this level' – Gareth Ainsworth hails Newcastle United winger as he lights up Sunderland's League One rivals
On-loan Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons is a player with the ability to ‘terrorise’ League One defences, according to Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.
And the manager of Sunderland’s League One rivals believes Aarons should not be playing in the third tier of English football.
“He is a great player and he will terrorise defences in this league and he is definitely above this level,” said Ainsworth, linked with the Sunderland vacancy before Phil Parkinson was handed the Stadium of Light reins.
“That goal will give him confidence. The boys know that they have to keep their levels high if they want to stay in this team.”
Aarons opened his account for the Chairboys in the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.
The 23-year-old winger has been frozen out at St James’s Park by head coach Steve Bruce, despite the manager signing him on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season.