EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Rolando Aarons of Newcastle United on the pitch ahead of the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian FC and Newcastle United FC at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

And the manager of Sunderland’s League One rivals believes Aarons should not be playing in the third tier of English football.

“He is a great player and he will terrorise defences in this league and he is definitely above this level,” said Ainsworth, linked with the Sunderland vacancy before Phil Parkinson was handed the Stadium of Light reins.

“That goal will give him confidence. The boys know that they have to keep their levels high if they want to stay in this team.”

Aarons opened his account for the Chairboys in the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

