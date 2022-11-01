Callum Wilson netted a brace and assisted Miguel Almiron’s sixth goal in as many matches as Newcastle ran riot in the second half at St James’s Park. And Kieran Trippier, who assisted Wilson’s second goal, was named alongside his two Magpies team-mates in Redknapp’s Premier League team of the week.

On Trippier’s performance, Redknapp said via BetVictor: “Newcastle are flying, and Trippier has been right up there with their top performers all season long.

“He caused Villa all sorts of problems getting in behind and was great at the back as well. He’s got bags of experience, and it’s turned out to be a great move to get him in from Eddie Howe.”

The former manager then made a bold claim regarding Miguel Almiron as he added: “He’s playing out of his skin at the moment. I can confidently say he’d get into any starting eleven in the Premier League.

“He was electric against Villa on Saturday, and what about that goal? Superbly taken from a player full of confidence.”

But it was Wilson that Redknapp highlighted as his ‘star man’ after he played a part in all four goals against Villa.

“Another couple of goals for Newcastle’s talisman,” Redknapp continued. “He’s thriving at the moment, and with such brilliant service coming in from behind, it’s no surprise at all. He’s playing at the top of his game.”

