Newcastle United 'enter race' for Chelsea star as Magpies and Gunners 'enquire' about La Liga star

Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Antonio Rudiger interest

The Magpies have emerged as surprise contenders for the signature of Chelse defender Antonio Rudiger who may leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent in the summer.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rudiger has become one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated defenders in recent times but failure to extend his deal at the Blues has led to reports that he may be on the move when the transfer window opens.

When asked about potential transfers, United head coach Eddie Howe was coy on being drawn into discussions:

"I don't think it's the time to start commenting about other teams, other players," Howe said.

"I have not given recruitment one ounce of my energy, or squad planning, because we are focused on the games."

Newcastle join Real Madrid as one of a number of teams with interest in the Germany international.

Contact made for La Liga starlet

Newcastle United and Arsenal have both reportedly ‘made contact’ over Villareal winger Yeremy Pino.

Despite being just 19 years-old, Pino has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Villareal this season and has averaged a goal or assist every three games.

Pino is regarded as one of the brightest talents in Spain and is contracted to Villareal until 2027 and so it will take a big offer in order to prise him away - his release clause stands at a reported £67.3million.