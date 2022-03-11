Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

NUFC ‘overtake’ rivals for winger

Newcastle United have reportedly overtaken Leeds United in the race to sign Moses Simon from Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United target Moses Simon in action for Nantes against Monaco (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

But! Football Club report that Newcastle have ‘opened a chain of dialogue’ and that Nantes are open to selling the Nigerian this summer.

Simon has 10 goal contributions in the league this season and has impressed recently after representing his country at the African Cup of Nations.

A fee of £16.8million is believed to be required for the 26-year-old who is also eyed by Marseille.

Magpies interested in Championship starlet

Reports suggest that a bidding war between some of Europe’s biggest clubs is set to take place over the services of a West Brom youngster.

Reyes Cleary is just 17-years-old and only has a solitary FA Cup appearance for the Baggies first-team to his name, however, his form for the youth team means he has caught the attention of clubs like Arsenal, Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg.

Cleary has 20 goals and 2 assists in just 21 appearances for West Brom’s youth sides this season and Football London report that Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund have now joined a host of clubs interested in a summer move for the striker.

As we have seen with players like Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, a move abroad could help fast-track Cleary’s career, however, with huge interest from clubs in England, it is certainly a transfer to keep an eye on when the window opens.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.