Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip emanating from St James’s Park and beyond:

German legend defends Sule decision

Niklas Sule’s move from Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund, to be completed upon expiry of his contract at the end of the season, was confirmed last week, ending speculation that he may end up at Newcastle United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niklas Süle of FC Bayern München (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

And whilst landing a German international with numerous honours at club-level may have seemed simply a dream to many, Lothar Matthaus has confirmed that Sule received an offer from Newcastle in January:

“Niklas Süle had two offers from England - one of them from Newcastle, where he could have earned a lot but he wanted Borussia Dortmund.”

Matthaus went on to defend Sule’s decision to leave Munich, stating that he isn’t leaving just for financial reasons:

“Niklas always gave everything for this club. He is not a greedy player,” Matthaus wrote. “It’s different with Niklas, he wouldn’t have stayed for more money, either. He lacks the warmth and appreciation that every person needs from their employer.”

Carlos bid to be revisited?

With a move for Sule out of the question, Newcastle could reignite their interest in Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, according to reports in Spain.

Marca report that Sevilla ‘expect’ Newcastle to come in with another offer for the Brazilian who they value at more than €50million.

Sevilla’s sporting director, Monchi, revealed last month that Newcastle had made a ‘good offer’ and that although they had rejected it, a summer move for Carlos wasn’t off the table:

"The Newcastle offer has been a good offer, a respectable offer.” Monchi told BBC Sport. "But the offer, our board, our management team, felt that it wasn’t enough.

"It is true that maybe it wasn’t the right time, it is a difficult market to find a replacement for a player like Diego Carlos and it is a market which takes place over a very short period of time – so maybe if that offer came along or will come along in the summer, well things will have changed.”