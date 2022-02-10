Newcastle United dealt Sven Botman blow as Lille defender lines up summer move
Newcastle United could miss out on a couple of big transfer targets this summer, according to reports.
The Magpies failed to lure Lille defender Sven Botman and Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike from Ligue 1 during the January transfer window.
Ekitike reportedly rejected Newcastle on deadline day while Lille refused to sell Botman in the winter window.
United remain interested in both players and could launch summer moves providing they remain in the Premier League.
But they now face stiff competition as top-flight heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Ekitike in the summer, according to The Express.
The 19-year-old has also attracted attention from West Ham United following an impressive breakthrough season at Reims.
Meanwhile, AC Milan have pounced on the opportunity to sign Botman with the club now set to meet the player’s representatives over a potential move, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato. The 22-year-old had been identified as a prime defensive target for Newcastle.