11 bizarre transfer rumours this summer

Like every transfer window, some outrageous rumours have done the rounds on social media – including World Cup and Champions League winners.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 11:50

From being spotted out and about, ambitious bets and shock transfer links – here, we take a look at the 11 most bizarre rumours of the window so far. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see which players and clubs feature. Can you see really see any of these deals happening before the transfer deadline?

1. Phil Jagielka to Celtic/ Rangers

Jagielka was spotted in Glasgow, sparking rumours of an imminent move to either Rangers or Celtic. However, it was later revealed he simply there on a day trip. Poor Jags, he can’t go anywhere!

2. Francesco Totti to Leeds United

The most bizarre of bizarre transfer rumours given Totti retired in 2017 and is 42! Apparently “a great leader of an English team has made him a proposal”. Leeds were name-dropped by ex-Italy international Marco Borriello.

3. David Marshall to Liverpool

With the Reds willing to offload second choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, instead of splashing the cash on his replacement, 34-year-old free agent Marshall, formerly of Hull and Cardiff, was reportedly targeted.

4. James Rodriguez to Wolverhampton Wanderers

High profile names to Wolves hasn’t been unusual given their links with super-agent Jorge Mendes but that didn’t prevent this transfer rumour from raising plenty of eyebrows.

